FBI deals with the fallout of searching former President Trump's home

PHOENIX — A small group of armed protestors demonstrated peacefully in front of the Phoenix FBI headquarters on Saturday.

This was one of many protests across the country over the weekend by people who believe Donald Trump is being unfairly targeted by the Justice Department and FBI.

"I'm really concerned because there now appears to be so many people angry about this," said Bradley Garrett, a crime and terrorism analyst for ABC News.

Garrett warns the anger, fueled in part by misinformation and by some elected officials claims some suggesting, without evidence, that the documents were planted. Making it extremely challenging for law enforcement to do it's job."The problem is how do you keep track of people like this," Garrett said. "We're talking about individuals. Are there groups who might want to do something perhaps? The day in day out threats are lone actors."

Garrett says the rhetoric must be toned down.

Former President Donald Trump said as much on Monday, telling FOX NEWS, "The temperature has to be brought down in the country," Trump said, "if it isn't terrible things are going to happen."

In Phoenix, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney and DPS, which operates the Arizona Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center did not comment on any potential threats to law enforcement tied to Arizona.