Family of Valley man killed while riding an electric bike offers $5,000 reward

PHOENIX — "It's gut-wrenching. It is horrible,” said Tracey Nauman.

A loved one taken too soon. As the search for answers continues to come up empty.

It's been nearly five days since a man was hit and killed by a car while riding his electric bicycle in Phoenix. The accident happened on 12th Street and Glendale.

Police say the driver took off, they have not made any arrests.

Stanley Fischer is remembered as a loving and adventurous father, brother, son, and uncle.

"He was my go-to guy in the family. I'd ask him pretty much anything anytime I had a question,” Jackson Chandler.

Jackson was a few yards behind his uncle last Friday. Both of them were on bikes.

"We were crossing the street. I think the wheel came out from under him. He went down to pick it back up,” added Chandler.

Police say Stanley was hit by a passing car as he was trying to get back up.

"He hit, probably, the driver's headlight," added Chandler. "He flew forward under a bridge area. He ricocheted off the bridge wall and slid about five yards to the end of the bridge,” added Chandler.

Chandler watched the red car drive away.

Tracy Nauman and Stanley met in 1978.

"We started out as high school sweethearts, went our separate ways, and got back together,” added Nauman.

As Tracy realizes her fiancé is now gone, for good, bad thoughts come to mind.

"Pain. The suffering he probably went through,’ added Nauman. "They took an amazing man and don't care. It is not fair."

Phoenix police tell ABC15 they investigated 4,774 hit and runs last year. Officers say 528 people were hurt and 26 were killed.

So far, in 2022, police have already investigated 187 hit and runs in the city. Saying the numbers are climbing by the week.

Marlo Chandler tells ABC15 they have kept paint chips and pieces of Stanley's bike from the scene of the crash. Which show just how shattered her family's world without Stanley.

For that reason, the family is offering a $5,000 reward to seek justice.

"They had no intention to stop. The only reason they stopped was to get the bike off the front of it. They deserve to be caught. My brother deserves justice,’ said Marlo Chandler.

"He did not need to die like that and they hit him fast and just threw the bike,” added Nauman.