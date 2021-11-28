Watch
Family of five displaced after house fire in Phoenix

Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 27, 2021
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department said no one was injured, but a family of five people will have to find temporary housing after their home was significantly damaged by a fire on Saturday afternoon.

Captain Scott Douglas, citing preliminary info, said the fire reportedly started on the side of the home and spread to the garage and attic. Crews made sure no one was inside the home, near 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road, and were able to extinguish the fire with water lines and vertical ventilation.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and is under investigation. The department's crisis response team is assisting the family.

