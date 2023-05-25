DPS trooper hospitalized after 'incident' near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been hospitalized after an incident near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to DPS.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a large police presence, with an area off the freeway cordoned off with police tape.

Phoenix police say they are assisting with a "critical incident" involving DPS in the area but did not provide additional details on what happened.

Phoenix Police is currently working an active critical incident with DPS near 19th Avenue and the 101 Freeway. Please avoid the area. Media staging will be at 19th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane.

DPS and Phoenix police officials have not said what led to the incident or if a suspect is in custody.

The transition ramp between Loop 101 Pima and I-17 northbound is closed according to ADOT because of this active situation.

A witness tells ABC15 that a gunshot went through the window of his nearby business during the incident but nobody inside was hurt.

Michael Gonzalez was inside the building across the street when gunfire began.



He tells me at least one shot went through his window.

