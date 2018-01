PHOENIX - More than 40 firefighters fought a 2nd alarm fire in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire started around 2:15 a.m. at a commercial building near 3rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Fire officials say there were no reports of anyone trapped or in need of rescue from inside the building.

Firefighters chose to fight the fire from exterior positions due to a large amount of fire that was coming from the building.

The building contains used restaurant equipment, according to fire officials.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a back injury but is expected to be OK, a Phoenix fire spokesman said.

Crews will remain on scene putting out hotspots throughout the morning.