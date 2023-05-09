Watch Now
Crews battle apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird

Posted at 4:48 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 20:36:59-04

PHOENIX — Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening.

Officials say the fire began at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime before 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown how the fire began and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

