Crash involving multiple vehicles in north Phoenix near 23rd Ave and Happy Valley Rd

PHOENIX — Three people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix.

At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the intersection at 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road for reports of a crash.

When crews arrived they located multiple vehicles involved with at least one person needing to be rescued from the wreckage.

A total of three people were taken to a hospital, according to Phoenix Fire. A man and a woman were taken in extremely critical condition, while a second man was taken in critical condition.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.