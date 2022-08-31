City Hall eyeing 19North Community Alliance's efforts for private security patrols

PHOENIX — What started as an idea on paper, for the 19North Community Alliance, has turned into a plan Phoenix City Hall is watching.

"They looked at what was available, looked at what they could do, sat down with the police department and Neighborhood Services Department. We collaborated from the very beginning,” said Lisa Huggins-Hubbard.

Huggins-Hubbard has worked with more than a thousand neighborhood groups while working with the City of Phoenix’s Neighborhood Services Department.

And, she really likes what she sees, happening along Northern Avenue between Interstate 17 and 17th Avenue.

Earlier this week, ABC15 showed how the alliance arranged patrols by a private security company to help tackle what 'they' consider an uptick in drug problems near businesses.

"One, being able to call them at a moment's notice and they could come to address something,” said Business Owner Melissa Sledge. “They were more qualified or trained, it seemed, to approach people differently."

"Most of us know somebody who has mental health issues or concerns in the family. But, we really come together and take care of them,” said Elizabeth da Costa with Community Bridges.

Da Costa and her team are hitting the streets and reaching out to people in need to address major issues they may face.

"Trauma with dysfunctional relationships. Domestic violence situations. A lot of mental health issues and concerns,” added da Costa.

She, as well as the private security teams, know it's sometimes tough breaking through to those who might need help.

"Most of them don't want help. Whenever you try to give them a resource card, they'll take it, throw it to the ground, rip it up or flat out say I don't need it and don't want it,” said Captain Hank Mann with Omega Protective Services.

But, all believe reaching the people one by one wherever they are is vital.

"When you are out there and addicted, all you see is the negative. You're very disconnected from society and don't even feel you are a part of society,” added da Costa.

ABC15 talked with Community Medical Services, which owns the clinic on Northern Avenue, where some say people hang out.

CMS shared a statement saying in part:

CMS is on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic by providing opportunities for individuals to decide to live their lives drug-free. Our approach is science-based, compassionate and collaborative. Part of our commitment is partnering with local stakeholders in community outreach like 19North.

As for City Hall, making sure what's happening with 19North to become a model for other neighborhoods, comes down to... "It is not one person's plan, but the community's plan,” said Huggins-Hubbard.

It's worth noting, part of CMS’ commitment to 19North is a $12,500 donation to help support the security patrols.