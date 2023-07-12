Child killed, 4 adults injured in Phoenix apartment fire near 7th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A child has died after an apartment fire near 7th Avenue and Bell Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to the apartment complex just before 1 p.m. for a quickly spreading fire that reached several stories.

A child was found inside a first-floor apartment and did not survive.

Phoenix fire and Phoenix police officials gave an update on this incident Wednesday afternoon:

A woman has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition with burn injuries, and a man is being treated for lacerations after trying to make entry into a burning apartment. Two firefighters are also being treated at the hospital for minor burns and are in stable condition.

Details on what led up to the fire have not been released.

The exact age of the child has not been released.

The Phoenix Police Department is also on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.