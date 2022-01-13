Watch
Child dies after accidental shooting at north Phoenix apartment

Police investigating at apartment complex near 19th Ave &amp; Thunderbird.
Joshua Lewis
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jan 12, 2022
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot Wednesday evening at a north Phoenix apartment.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. The child, Kayden Lewis, later died, police say.

Officials say the child’s father, 29-year-old Joshua Lewis, kept a loaded gun in a location accessible to the child. He was booked into jail on one count of child abuse recklessness.

Joshua Lewis

ABC15 spoke to witnesses who say they heard the parents of the child run out with him in their arms, screaming for help.

"She had other kids in her arms and she was screaming, 'you go without me and go without me' and I was thinking the hospital but, then I heard sirens because somebody called 911," said one witness.

Another added, "I didn't want to see what was going on, it just upset me so much...it was a child."

During Lewis' initial court appearance Thursday, a judge set his bond at $250,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

