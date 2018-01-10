Cab driver assaulted and robbed in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A single father is unable to work after he was assaulted outside a Quiktrip in north Phoenix.

Les Dent is a cab driver and frequently sits and waits for calls outside the QT at 17th Avenue and Bell Road.

He's never had any issues with safety, until Saturday.

"I was looking at my dispatch phone to figure out which call to go to and I looked to my left and there was a barrel in my face," said Dent.

A man was pointing the barrel of his gun right at Dent. The man demanded money, but Dent refused.

The man knocked him unconscious and stole $350 from him.

"I woke up, nobody came, I was all by myself," Dent said. "I didn't know if he was still around."

Dent suffered deep cuts to his ear and a severe concussion, leaving him unable to work.

It's the internal damage, the stress, that he says he is really struggling with.

"My son and I, we live day to day and we rely on what I make driving and if I'm not driving, we don't have anything," said Dent. "I don't know if I feel safe in Phoenix anymore. I don't feel safe anywhere in Phoenix anymore and that's terrible."