Child pulled from pool in extremely critical condition near 56th Street and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled out of a pool Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.
Phoenix Fire officials say they were called to the home in the area of 56th Street and Bell Road for the report of a possible drowning.
When first responders arrived, they found a family member had started CPR on the 3-year-old.
The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Family told officials the boy had been in the water for a few minutes.
It's not clear what led up to the incident.