Child pulled from pool in extremely critical condition near 56th Street and Bell Road

Family told first responders the boy was under water for a few minutes
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 22, 2023
PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was pulled out of a pool Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire officials say they were called to the home in the area of 56th Street and Bell Road for the report of a possible drowning.

When first responders arrived, they found a family member had started CPR on the 3-year-old.

The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Family told officials the boy had been in the water for a few minutes.

It's not clear what led up to the incident.

