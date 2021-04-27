Authorities investigating after woman dies at home near 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road

Authorities are investigating after a woman died at a home near 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road Monday afternoon.

Phoenix police say at around 2 p.m. Monday, a man arrived at a hospital near Central and Dunlap avenues.

The man had injuries that reportedly did not match with the information he had provided to hospital staff.

Officers responded to the man's home for a welfare check where a woman was found with obvious signs of trauma, according to police.

The woman, identified as 44-year-old Nora Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently working to determine what led to the incident and do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

The man who arrived at the hospital is still being treated for his injuries.

Authorities say he is related to the woman who died.

No other details were provided.