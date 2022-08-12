At least one dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-17 near Union Hills Drive

PHOENIX — At least one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive Thursday night, according to DPS.

Phoenix fire officials say a total of five people, two children and three adults, were taken to the hospital in either critical or extremely critical condition.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved at this time.

Aerial footage shows one car on its side against a barrier.

Southbound I-17 lanes are closed between Loop 101 and Bell Road.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

It is unknown if speed or impairment is a factor.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 for more information.