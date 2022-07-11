Watch Now
ADOT: I-17 southbound closed due to 'law enforcement situation' near Jomax Road

Posted at 10:10 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 01:42:18-04

Interstate 17 southbound was closed for approximately one hour due to a "law enforcement situation" near Jomax Road, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure began around 9:30 Sunday night.

The details of the law enforcement situation are currently unknown.

I-17 northbound was also temporarily closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

