ADOT: I-17 southbound closed due to 'law enforcement situation' near Jomax Road

Interstate 17 southbound was closed for approximately one hour due to a "law enforcement situation" near Jomax Road, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure began around 9:30 Sunday night.
The details of the law enforcement situation are currently unknown.
UPDATE: I-17 NB has REOPENED at Jomax Road.#PHXtraffic https://t.co/XsVMezAji4— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 11, 2022
I-17 northbound was also temporarily closed.
