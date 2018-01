PHOENIX - At least one person has died following a motorcycle crash in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened near Interstate 17 and Yorkshire Drive.

The motorcyclist collided with another vehicle causing the crash.

Phoenix police say the adult male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene. No other injuries are reported.

Police say speed may be a factor in the crash.

