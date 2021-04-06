About 1,000 pounds of fish dumped on north Phoenix road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after about 1,000 pounds of fish were recently dumped on a north Phoenix road.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says Phoenix police are looking into a large group of carp and gizzard shad fish that was dumped on the side of the road near 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Game and Fish says they believe the approximately 1,000 pounds of fish came from a spearfishing event.

AZGFD released the following statement:

“Spearfishing is a lawful activity and an effective management tool for certain species of aquatic wildlife according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The AZGFD encourages all ethical angling methods, and promotes the responsible disposal of fishing-related waste.”

A spokesperson says the event itself appeared to follow regulations but police are looking into how the fish were dumped in that area.