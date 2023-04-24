Watch Now
A person is in serious condition after being shot by police near 32nd Avenue and Bell Road

Happened Monday, just after 11:30 a.m.
Police say a person suffered serious injuries after being shot by an officer near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road.
32nd Avenue and Bell Road
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 15:11:43-04

PHOENIX — A person is "down," following an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday morning in north Phoenix.

Police say the incident happened near 32nd Avenue and Bell Road after 11:30 a.m.

According to officials, the person has serious injuries. No officers are hurt.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

