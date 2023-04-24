A person is in serious condition after being shot by police near 32nd Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — A person is "down," following an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday morning in north Phoenix.

Police say the incident happened near 32nd Avenue and Bell Road after 11:30 a.m.

LIVE VIDEO: ABC15 helicopter on the scene of the shooting

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

According to officials, the person has serious injuries. No officers are hurt.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 33rd Avenue and Bell Road. Officers are uninjured. Suspect is down. PIO enroute. Staging location to follow. pic.twitter.com/fkiNBDT1IT — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 24, 2023

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story, stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.