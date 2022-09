PHOENIX — A 9-month-old boy has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a residence near 19th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a drowning.

The child was found with the family, crying and breathing on his own, according to officials.

Family told firefighters that the child was in the bathtub for "a few minutes."

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information is available.