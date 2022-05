PHOENIX — A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after family members pulled him out of a pool in Phoenix near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Officials say the boy was pulled out by family members after he fell in and went completely underwater.

It is unknown how long the child was submerged.

When crews arrived, officials say the boy was somewhat lethargic but was breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition for further evaluation.