PHOENIX — A 41-year-old woman was rescued after feeling dizzy in a trail near 10th Street and Dove Valley Road.

Fire officials say the woman was found two miles from the trailhead and told them she was too dizzy to continue.

Firefighters from the technical rescue teams from Phoenix, Peoria and Scottsdale decided to extracate the woman off the mountain using a "big wheel " operation.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to officials.