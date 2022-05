PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Wednesday afternoon.

Family reportedly found the boy unresponsive and face down in the backyard pool, according to officials.

Officials say family members were performing CPR on the child when crews arrived on scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown if the pool is surrounded by fence.