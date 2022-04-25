3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool Monday afternoon, according to Phoenix fire officials.

Officials arrived to a home near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road sometime after 2 p.m. and found a boy who was pulled from the backyard pool.

Phoenix Fire officials say someone at the home had begun CPR on the child before crews arrived.

The boy, who is breathing on his own, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The family reported to fire officials that the boy was under the water for approximately five minutes.