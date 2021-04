PHOENIX — Firefighters say a 2-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after falling into a pool at a Phoenix home Sunday afternoon.

Officials say crews responded to reports of a young boy who was pulled from the pool near 35th and Peoria avenues after being submerged in the water for an unknown amount of time.

Crews conducted CPR on the child who was eventually transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other details were provided at this time.