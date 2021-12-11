Watch
2 displaced following apartment fire near 16th Street and Bell Road

Phoenix Fire Department
Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 11, 2021
PHOENIX — Two people have been displaced after a fire sparked at an apartment near 16th Street and Bell Road Saturday.

At around 1 p.m., fire crews responded to the area for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found thick smoke coming from the first-floor window of a two-story apartment complex.

All occupants were cleared from the apartment and the fire was quickly extinguished, preventing the fire from spreading to the second-floor unit, fire officials say.

Two people were displaced due to the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

