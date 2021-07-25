2 dead following shooting near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Police say two men are dead following a shooting that unfolded near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road Sunday.

Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area for a shooting call.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men who were pronounced dead.

Preliminary information revealed the men were involved in an argument with another man just before the shooting, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

No other details were revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.