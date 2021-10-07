18-year-old accused of kidnapping, killing and dumping body in Phoenix desert area

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing a man in north Phoenix.

At about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police officers were called to a home near 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive for reports of a kidnapping.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 19-year-old Oscar Ortega, was reported by his family as being kidnapped.

Officers learned the victim left his girlfriend's house earlier that morning, around 2:00 a.m. and was taken at gunpoint by a suspect who forced him into a vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Jerssen Perez, shot Ortega inside the vehicle and then disposed of the body in an open desert area, according to Phoenix police.

Officers located Perez near the scene of the kidnapping later that day and arrested him. He admitted to his involvement in the incident, authorities said.

He has been booked into jail on first degree murder, kidnapping and other charges.

A motive for the killing hasn't been determined.

