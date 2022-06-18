Watch
16-month-old boy dies after being pulled from Phoenix pool

Posted at 7:21 PM, Jun 17, 2022
PHOENIX — A 16-month-old boy died at a hospital after being pulled from a pool near 51st Avenue and Bell Road Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a drowning call around 5:40 p.m.

Officials say the boy was pulled from the pool and family began CPR prior to crews arriving.

The child was transported to the hospital in seriously critical condition where he later died.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

This is the second serious water-related incident in the Valley this week.

A one-year-old boy is still in critical condition after nearly drowning in a bathtub Thursday night.

