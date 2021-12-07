16 displaced, dog rescued after apartment complex fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fire officials say 16 people have been displaced and a dog was saved after a fire spread to multiple apartments in north Phoenix Monday night.

At around 9 p.m., crews responded to a two-story apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found two apartment units burning on the second floor. The fire had also extended throughout the attic space of two other apartments, officials say.

The blaze reached four apartments on the second floor with another four units below that were impacted by smoke and water.

Phoenix Fire Department

The fire was soon extinguished and about 16 people were displaced, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

One dog was also rescued from the fire.

Phoenix Fire Department

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

An investigation is underway.