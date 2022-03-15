Watch
12-year-old girl hospitalized after passing out on North Mountain

Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 18:38:39-04

PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl has been hospitalized after passing out on North Mountain Tuesday.

According to Phoenix fire, the girl was hiking with her family when she became overheated and passed out.

Firefighters were able to get to the girl quickly with an ambulance and treat her.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition for further evaluation.

Every year, year-round, hundreds of people are rescued from hiking trails and mountains in Phoenix, especially during the summer months when temperatures often reach 100 degrees or hotter. Tuesday was the hottest day of 2022 so far, nearly reaching 90 degrees in Phoenix.

