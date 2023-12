PHOENIX — A 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub in north Phoenix.

Crews were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Yorkshire Drive late Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived, the family was out front of their apartment performing CPR on the child.

Officials believe the child was found in a bathtub inside the apartment.

Additional information has not yet been released.

This incident is currently under investigation.