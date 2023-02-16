Navy visits Valley high schools to show students STEM career possibilities

Navy Outreach and Diversity leaders visited two Valley high schools this week to expose students to available career opportunities within the military.

Specifically, they were in search of high-ability students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand Navy STEM fields, such as nuclear engineering, cryptology, IT, and healthcare.

The Navy also shared information about its $180,000 ROTC Scholarship Program, which pays full college tuition for students with exceptional academic and leadership credentials.

The main attraction at both schools was the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates an actual high-speed Navy SEAL mission.

The Navy teams were at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, and will be at Maricopa High School on Friday, February 17th.

“We are extremely excited to spend time at Sunrise Mountain and Maricopa High Schools, meeting with the exceptional students and faculty, and discussing the great opportunities available in today’s Navy,” says Lieutenant Commander Claudia Alday, with Navy Diversity and Outreach. “It is important for today’s high school students to understand that a Navy STEM career offers an exceptional future.”

Sunrise Mountain High School student Amelia Cooney was at the Navy experience event Tuesday. She's also a Petty Officer First Class in the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

"With the Navy, in specific, we have so many programs that people can explore, and it changes lives," Cooney said. "My program and the Navy in general. It gives structure and it gives a purpose to people's lives."