Murder suspect arrested near 40th and Van Buren streets, facing multiple charges

PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a 50-year-old man that happened near 40th and Van Buren streets last week.

Phoenix police said around 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an unknown call in the area and located a man with extensive injuries to his head.

Firefighters transported the man, identified as 50-year-old John Weeks, to a local hospital where he died.

Investigators later identified a suspect for the murder, 28-year-old Donovan Johnson, who was located by officers in a stolen vehicle Monday and was taken into custody.

Authorities say Johnson was booked into jail and faces multiple charges that include first-degree murder, armed robbery, and theft of means of transportation.

Sources tell ABC15 that Donovan Johnson is the brother of Dion Johnson, a 28-year-old man who was killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in 2020.

Johnson's death happened the same day as George Floyd's death in Minnesota and sparked protests locally as his family asked for transparency in the DPS-involved shooting.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Trooper George Cervantes found Johnson passed out in his car, which was blocking part of the on-ramp to the Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard. The trooper says the first thing he did was remove a handgun that he saw on the passenger seat of the car and take it back to his motorcycle.