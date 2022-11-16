Multiple dead in home as police investigate gas leak near 7th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Multiple people were found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at a home near 7th and Northern avenues.

Police are currently investigating a gas leak in the area.

Aerial video from the scene shows a propane tank in a large taped-off area around a home.

Phoenix police, Phoenix fire, as well as Glendale fire, the ATF, and US Marshals are all on scene, according to ABC15 reporters on scene.

At this time, police only say there are "several" victims.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates.