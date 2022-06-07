Mobile pediatric clinic makes house calls to help families with sick, hurt kids

PHOENIX — When you have a sick or injured child, the last thing you want to do is wait but that's what happens in some hospitals. A Valley nurse saw the problem firsthand and decided to do something about it.

Melissa Two, a registered and certified pediatric nurse, says the stress levels were palpable among families she would see.

"You have a mom who has a sick kid, she's trying to keep their temperature from spiking, comfort them, and then they might have another kid running around the ER they're trying to control," she said.

Two says wait times were reaching six hours in some cases for what she says were common ailments like ear infections and croup.

She thought if she could just help families reclaim some of their time, that might bring the temperature down on an already stressful situation. That's when she and her paramedic husband created Healing Hands Mobile Pediatrics.

They're bringing house calls back to life and handling just about anything you might go to urgent care for like infections, croup, stitches, or stomach flu.

Two can do tests, diagnose, and prescribe medications. After a brief assessment on the phone, she says they'll schedule a visit within 15 minutes if needed or they can work around your schedule.

"You're trying to cook dinner and you don't have four hours to wait at urgent care. You can easily have someone come over and assess your child and have dinner ready when they're done," she said.

They don't take insurance so it's a flat fee that starts around $100 plus costs for additional tests or IVs. Healing Hands will accept health savings cards.

In July, they plan to expand to primary care.

For more information or to book an appointment call 405-992-4663 or visit their website.