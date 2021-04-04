MCSO: Man accused of killing 10-year-old Summerbell Brown in 2019 in ICU

PHOENIX — The man suspected of killing a 10-year-old Phoenix girl in a 2019 road rage shooting is currently in the ICU after being involved in a jail fight, officials say.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Gonzalez was involved in an altercation with another inmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and remains in the ICU.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

In April 2019, Phoenix police told ABC15 that 10-year-old Summerbell Brown was in a car with her father, mother and sister traveling down Moreland Street when a white four-door pickup truck started following them. Police say the Browns' car may have cut off the pickup while driving north on 37th Avenue.

When the family pulled into the driveway of their home, someone in the truck opened fire on their vehicle before taking off in an unknown direction.

Police say Summerbell and her father Dharquintium were shot. Summerbell died from her injuries while her father was treated at a hospital and later released.

The mother and other daughter were not injured.

In 2019, Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.