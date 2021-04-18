Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

MCSO: 3 inmates captured after escaping Estrella Jail

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this March 21, 2020, file photo, a fence surrounds the Maricopa County Estrella Jail in Phoenix. The combined total of county jail inmates, state prisoners and federal immigration detainees in Arizona who have tested positive for the coronavirus has surpassed 1,100 cases. Maricopa County jails account for 461 of the inmate cases. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Virus Outbreak-Arizona Jails
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 00:12:03-04

PHOENIX — Three inmates from Estrella Jail in Phoenix have been taken into custody after escaping Saturday night.

The Maricopa Sheriff's Office says MCSO deputies, along with Phoenix police, were able to capture the inmates.

MCSO says they detained one inmate while Phoenix police located the other two and took them into custody.

Information on how the inmates escaped or where they were found is not being released at this time.

MCSO says jail crime detectives are investigating this incident.

Stay with ABC15 News and abc15.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.