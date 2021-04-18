MCSO: 3 inmates captured after escaping Estrella Jail

PHOENIX — Three inmates from Estrella Jail in Phoenix have been taken into custody after escaping Saturday night.

The Maricopa Sheriff's Office says MCSO deputies, along with Phoenix police, were able to capture the inmates.

MCSO says they detained one inmate while Phoenix police located the other two and took them into custody.

Information on how the inmates escaped or where they were found is not being released at this time.

MCSO says jail crime detectives are investigating this incident.

