MCSO: 2 inmates dead after losing consciousness at two Phoenix jails Saturday

PHOENIX — Authorities with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two inmates died at two Phoenix jails Saturday.

Officials say inmate Michael Adams was found unresponsive by his cell at the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix when officers were doing their security walk.

Officers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but say they were unsuccessful and Adams was then pronounced dead.

That same day, officials say inmate Jose Mendiola-Calix was pronounced dead after an incident at MCSO's Towers Jail.

MCSO says he was being treated by medical staff when he became unresponsive. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures until he was also pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not been determined for both inmates by the medical examiner's office, and investigations are ongoing.