MCSO: 2 arrested after horse abuse caught on video

MCSO
Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:11:34-04

Two people accused of animal cruelty against horses earlier this month have been arrested, Maricopa County officials say.

On Thursday, MCSO says 20-year-old Lawrence Weinhart and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on burglary and animal cruelty charges.

The animal cruelty lasted half an hour in Desert Foothills during the overnight hours of September 2.

The horse that was attacked most was elderly and trapped inside a pen.

“He was crashing into the rails, trying to do everything to get away from them -- to get out of his pen,” said Sean, the horse’s owner.

Video shows the suspects repeatedly throwing large five- to 10-pound rocks at the fenced-in animal.

