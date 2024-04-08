Maryvale High School locked down Monday morning after threat, police say

PHOENIX — Maryvale High School was placed on lockdown due to a threat Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Multiple people reached out to ABC15 before 8 a.m. saying there was a police presence at the school, which is located near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

We contacted Phoenix Union High School District officials for more information, who confirmed the campus was on lockdown but there were few students at the school at the time due to a late-start day.

Aerial video from the campus before 9 a.m. showed multiple marked police vehicles outside the school, but it appeared that people were once again being allowed onto the campus.

Phoenix police told ABC15 that the school received a threat but "there were not valid threats confirmed that risked the safety of the school its students or staff."

Police did not go into further detail on the threat, but they say officers will continue investigating.

"Officers will continue to have presence at the school throughout the day to ensure the safety of the students and community," according to police.

ABC15 will stay on top of this story and bring you the latest updates as soon as they are available.