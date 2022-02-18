Maricopa Ambulance offering free EMT courses amid staff shortage

Maricopa Ambulance is offering the chance to get certified as an EMT for free in just eight weeks.

The accelerated course will also come with full wages during training as well as a full benefits package.

Operations Manager Christina Kiley said the company is trying to remove as many barriers as possible for those who want to enter the EMS field.

“Going to school and trying to work is really challenging and this is an accelerated program, so we want them to focus 100% on school,” Kiley said.

There is an employment commitment at the end of the training of two years.

The company is the service partner for Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale, Goodyear, and now Chandler, representing a combined total of more than one million people.

Kiley said the industry, like many, is facing a staffing shortage.

“There's a shortage with EMTs, paramedics across the country so this is us trying to take a proactive approach to trying to get some new faces into the EMS world.”

The company is accepting applications for the EMT-Basic course with free tuition, certification, and testing through Feb. 20.

The course begins March 7 and will have classes at both Glendale Community College and Maricopa Ambulance’s training facility in Tempe throughout the course.

If you’re interested in applying, visit this link.

Kiley said Maricopa Ambulance wants to make this a recurring offer throughout the year, adding more opportunities in the near future to become an EMT for free.