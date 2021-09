PHOENIX — A man and a woman were injured after being involved in a shooting near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street Sunday.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman who had been shot, according to police.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.

No other details were provided.