Man shot, killed near 40th Street and Southern Avenue

ABC15
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 13:22:19-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning near 40th Street and Southern Avenue.

Officers were called to the area around 3 a.m. for a shooting, where they located a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police say according to preliminary information, the victim was involved in an apparent altercation before the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

