GUADALUPE, AZ — A homicide is under investigation in the town of Guadalupe.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Guadalupe around 1 a.m. Thursday after shots were fired in the area.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound near Calle Tomi and Calle Mexico, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO says there is no suspect information at this time.

No further information has been released.