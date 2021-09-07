Man shot, killed at apartment complex near 24th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Police say a man was shot and killed at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday night.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man near an apartment with a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Arturo Enriquez Marmolejo, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to determine was led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.