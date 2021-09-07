Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Man shot, killed at apartment complex near 24th Street and McDowell Road

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
26th pl and mcdowell gsw.PNG
Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:02:52-04

PHOENIX — Police say a man was shot and killed at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday night.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man near an apartment with a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 24-year-old Arturo Enriquez Marmolejo, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to determine was led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona