Man shot during argument about yelling while playing a video game

PHOENIX — A man in his mid-20s was shot Thursday night by his roommate during an argument in their apartment near Central Avenue and Hatcher Road, according to police.

Police say the man, who has not yet been identified, was found inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His roommate, Cesear Torres-Gonzalez, told 911 operators that he was the one who shot the man.

Detectives learned that the argument started over the roommate yelling while playing a video game. The man allegedly pushed Torres-Gonzalez and that's when Torres-Gonzalez shot the man.

Torres-Gonzalez was detained in the apartment parking lot. He now faces one count of aggravated assault.