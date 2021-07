PHOENIX — A man is in serious condition after being shot near I-17 and Grand Avenue Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say at about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the area regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot injury. The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police said a suspect has been detained and officers are speaking to witnesses.

No other details were provided.