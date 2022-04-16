Watch
Man killed in shooting near 43rd and Dunlap avenues

A 23-year-old man was reportedly killed in a shooting near 43rd and Dunlap avenues.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Apr 16, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near 43rd and Dunlap avenues around 4:50 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they located a shooting victim, who was later identified as 23-year-old Andrew Austin.

Austin was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.

Police say they have not yet located a suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

