PHOENIX — Police say a man is injured after a fight among a group of people led to a shooting in downtown Phoenix Saturday morning.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near 1st and Washington streets.

Officers learned a group of people was reportedly involved in a fight when shots were fired.

One man suffered a non-life-threatening injury from the shooting.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation is underway.