PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A man is in critical condition after being stung by a swarm of bees in the Paradise Valley area.

Phoenix and Scottsdale emergency crews were called to the area of 56th Street and Shea Boulevard after 9 a.m. Friday for reports of a man being attacked by bees.

The victim, in his 40s, was reportedly stung repeatedly and saved by firefighters who used fire-stream foam.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No firefighters were significantly injured.